Perfect Timing! Here's everything new on Netflix for the weekend

Yes Day (New on Netflix)

Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a Yes Day -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.

Marriage or Mortgage (New on Netflix)

A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairy-tale nuptials or a dream home?

The One (New on Netflix)

Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with. No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.

Last Chance U: Basketball (New on Netflix)

From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes Last Chance U: Basketball, an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.

Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfil their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.

Into The Wild (New on Netflix)

After graduating from Emory University, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandons his possessions, gives his entire $24,000 savings account to charity and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness. Along the way, Christopher encounters a series of characters that shape his life. Starring: Emile Hirsch, Vince Vaughn, Catherine Keener Directed By: Sean Penn

The Houseboat (New on Netflix)

Musicians and friends Fynn Kliemann and Olli Schulz spend two difficult years trying to restore the home of singer Gunter Gabriel to its former glory.

Coven of Sisters (New on Netflix)

Basque Country, 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches' Sabbath.

Paper Lives (New on Netflix)

In the streets of Istanbul, ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet takes a small boy under his wing and must soon confront his own traumatic childhood.

Dealer (Caïd) (New on Netflix)

Franck, a music video director, infiltrates a rough neighbourhood in the South of France to film Tony, a charismatic but unpredictable drug gang leader wanting to break into the rap music scene. Using his camera to reveal the hidden, true face of drug dealing, Franck will get caught in a bloody gang war. A fast paced found footage thriller.