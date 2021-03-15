WATCH: Netflix teases upcoming supernatural Sherlock Holmes spin-off 'The Irregulars'

Netflix has today released the official trailer for the upcoming supernatural drama, 'The Irregulars'.

Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

The series stars Northern Irish actor Thaddea Graham as Bea; Darci Shaw as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David as Spike and Harrison Osterfield as Leopold.

​Henry Lloyd-Hughes (​Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers​) will star as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (​Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (​His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

Written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell, The Irregulars is also executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky and Greg Brenman.

The Irregulars will premiere globally on Netflix on March 26.