WATCH: Laois Gardaí get funny in Bernard O'Shea's new show airing on RTÉ tonight

Two brave young Laois Gardaí are starring in a new RTÉ television show by comedian Bernard O'Shea.

A brand-new three-part television series begins tonight, Monday, on RTÉ2 where Laois people are taking centre stage.

Durrow native and comedian Bernard O’Shea has convinced witty workers with ordinary day jobs to step out of their workplace and their comfort zone and onto the stage to perform stand-up comedy.

Included are Garda Joe Fahy and Garda Sarah McInerney from Portlaoise station who will be trying out their material and hoping for laughs.

We know the Guards can dance (#JerusalemaChallenge) but can they make us laugh?



Bernard O'Shea's got a new series swapping roles with workers in some of Ireland’s best-known institutions and first up it's the Gardaí. #BernardsWorkingComics, Monday at 9.30pm | @RTEPlayer pic.twitter.com/7peySG9N38 March 20, 2021

Bernard’s Working Comics starts on RTÉ 2 tonight, Monday 22 March at 9.30pm.