Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in April

With Covid-19 restrictions here for the foreseeable, Netflix's announcement of the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue will be welcomed in sitting rooms across the country.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of April, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across April below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV

Prank Encounters: Season 2 01/04/2021

Snabba Cash 07/04/2021

The Wedding Coach 07/04/2021

The Big Day: Collection 2 07/04/2021

Law School 14/04/2021

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 14/04/2021

The Circle: Season 2 14/04/2021

Why Are You Like This 16/04/2021

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 18/04/2021

Zero 21/04/2021

Shadow and Bone 23/04/2021

Sexify 28/04/2021

Fatma 27/04/2021

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 30/04/2021

The Innocent 30/04/2021

Pet Stars 30/04/2021

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tersanjung the Movie 01/04/2021

Just Say Yes 02/04/2021

Concrete Cowboy 02/04/2021

Run 02/04/2021

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? 09/04/2021

Thunder Force 09/04/2021

Night in Paradise 09/04/2021

Sky High 02/04/2021

New Gods: Nezha Reborn 12/04/2021

The Soul 14/04/2021

Ride or Die 15/04/2021

Love and Monsters 14/04/2021

Ajeeb Daastaans 16/04/2021

Tell Me When 23/04/2021

Stowaway 22/04/2021

The Disciple (Coming soon)

And Tomorrow the Entire World 30/04/2021

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Magical Andes: Season 2 01/04/2021

Worn Stories 01/04/2021

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute 07/04/2021

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist 07/04/2021

My Love: Six Stories of True Love 13/04/2021

Why Did You Kill Me? 14/04/2021

Headspace Guide to Sleep 28/04/2021

Searching For Sheela (Coming soon)

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Family Reunion: Part 3 05/04/2021

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You 06/04/2021

Mighty Express: Season 3 13/04/2021

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico 16/04/2021

Arlo the Alligator Boy 16/04/2021

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 20/04/2021

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 27/04/2021

The Mitchells vs. The Machines 30/04/2021

NETFLIX ANIME

The Way of the Househusband 08/04/2021

Yasuke 29/04/2021