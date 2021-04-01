Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix for Easter and April

It's set to be a second Easter spent in lockdown for the Irish public, but not to fear, there's plenty of new additions coming to streaming giant Netflix's catalogue in time for Easter and across the month of April.

Check out the full list of titles below:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV

Prank Encounters: Season 2 01/04/2021

Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It's business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises. Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised.

Snabba Cash 07/04/2021

The Swedish language reboot sets in Stockholm ten years after the events depicted in the film trilogy. In the centre of the story is Leya, a young single mom trying to make it within the start-up scene. It is a buzzing environment where the craving for status and money is stronger than ever and Leya is determined to make it, no matter what. The entrepreneurial jet set as well as the criminal world is more brutal, chaotic and ruthless than ever. When these two worlds collide, loyalty, friendships and business partners will all be tested in the never-ending quest for easy money.

The Wedding Coach 07/04/2021

Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but despite what the bridal magazines say, planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heart-warming mission to help couples survive the stressful, and sometimes ridiculous, expectations of “Big Bridal.”

With a different comedian “plus one” by her side each episode, Jamie intervenes before and on the wedding day, serving up her refreshing, real-talk perspective on the Bridal Industry, squashing the couple’s drama to help them focus on the big picture.

The Big Day: Collection 2 07/04/2021

Time-honoured customs marry with contemporary values — and of course, couture outfits — in this celebration of six more larger-than-life Indian weddings.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 14/04/2021

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to deal with her new, lovingly chaotic.

The Circle: Season 2 14/04/2021

Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize.

Why Are You Like This 16/04/2021

Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne.

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 18/04/2021

As his career skyrockets, Luis Miguel struggles with his family life amidst a string of betrayals, heartbreaking revelations and a crushing loss.

Zero 21/04/2021

A shy teen with the extraordinary power to turn invisible joins the fight to defend his poor neighbourhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream.

Shadow and Bone 23/04/2021

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Sexify 28/04/2021

While working to create a sex app, a young woman and her friends set out to explore the world of intimacy and learn about themselves in the process.

Fatma 27/04/2021

Fatma (35), an ordinary cleaning lady, commits an unexpected murder while searching for her missing husband, Zafer, who was just released from jail. Zafer’s dodgy underground associates soon find out what she did, and the only way for her to survive in this man’s world is to continue killing. She gets away with it too - since no one takes her to be more than an ordinary cleaner, she becomes an invisible killer. In the end, murder becomes a release for the years of struggle and grief that she had repressed, and a new part of her identity she must confront.

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 30/04/2021

The Morales and the Orduz families are in a sticky situation under the same roof. But Captain González is on to them, no matter where they hide.

The Innocent 30/04/2021

An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

Pet Stars 30/04/2021

Follow talent management agency Pets on Q as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media in this reality series.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Tersanjung the Movie 01/04/2021

After growing up in a tumultuous household, Yura finds herself in a love triangle with two close friends as she faces a personal and financial crisis.

Just Say Yes 02/04/2021

Incurable romantic Lotte finds her life upended when her plans for a picture-perfect wedding unravel — just as her self-absorbed sister gets engaged.

Concrete Cowboy 02/04/2021

When fifteen year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years.

Torn between his growing respect for his father's community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification. Based on the novel "Ghetto Cowboy" by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub. Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Cliff "Method Man" Smith and members of the Fletcher Street Stables also co-star in this moving father-son drama about a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? 09/04/2021

The modern adaptation of the award-winning play from 1999, after 18 years we see this great play turned into a much-anticipated feature film. This is the story of Gulseren who was born in Istanbul in 1948 with a meticulous intelligence. Set in the backdrop of the up and down changes of the society she lives in, the film follows the genius Gülseren as she and her family try to keep up with an ever-changing environment and their struggles amongst the journey.

Thunder Force 09/04/2021

In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends Lydia (Melissa McCarthy) and Emily (Octavia Spencer) reunite after Emily devises a treatment that gives them the powers to protect their city. While the pair have wildly different personalities — Lydia is a free spirit who leaps without looking and Emily is a meticulous scientist—their lifelong bond of friendship sees them through their adventures. With help from Emily’s daughter Tracy (Taylor Mosby), the two are ready to do battle with the evil “Miscreants” including “The Crab” (Jason Bateman), “Laser” (Pom Klementieff), and their leader “The King” (Bobby Cannavale). Newly super, almost heroes.

Night in Paradise 09/04/2021

Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons.

Sky High 02/04/2021

After falling for Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from the Madrid suburbs, dives into a world of heists and becomes the target of a relentless detective.

New Gods: Nezha Reborn 12/04/2021

While living as an ordinary deliveryman and motor racing fan, Ne Zha encounters old nemeses and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.

The Soul 14/04/2021

While investigating the death of a businessman, a prosecutor and his wife uncover occult secrets as they face their own life-and-death dilemma.

Ride or Die 15/04/2021

Rei helps the woman she’s been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire.

Love and Monsters 14/04/2021

Seven years after he survived the monster apocalypse, lovably hapless Joel leaves his cozy underground bunker behind on a quest to reunite with his ex.

Ajeeb Daastaans 16/04/2021

Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships.

Tell Me When 23/04/2021

Workaholic Will puts his humdrum life in LA on hold to fulfill his grandpa's last wish: visiting Mexico City's most iconic sights and falling in love.

Stowaway 22/04/2021

On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette.

The Disciple (Coming Soon)

Self-doubt, sacrifice and struggle converge into an existential crisis for a devoted classical vocalist as the mastery he strives for remains elusive.

And Tomorrow the Entire World 30/04/2021

A law student joins an anti-fascist group and finds herself sucked into increasingly dangerous situations and drawn more and more to violence.

Things Heard & Seen 29/04/2021

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Magical Andes: Season 2 01/04/2021

Crossing and uniting seven countries in South America, the Andes always have another landscape, adventure and story to tell. Discover them all.

Worn Stories 01/04/2021

Worn Stories opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing. Be it a pair of boots symbolizing survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery, or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about cherished articles of clothing.

By turns funny, tragic, poignant, and celebratory, each episode is organized by theme and features a mix of interviews from cultural figures and talented storytellers. Animated sequences and archival footage help bring these touching yarns to life. Worn Stories is a Netflix Original Documentary Series in association with Emily Spivack, Jenji Kohan, Tremolo Productions and Tilted Productions.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute 07/04/2021

In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist 07/04/2021

In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love 13/04/2021

Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year. Inspired by the acclaimed Korean documentary My Love, Don't Cross That River, the poignant series MY LOVE documents a year in the lives of six elderly couples from around the world. Globe-trotting through Brazil, India, Japan, Korea, the U.S., and Spain, the six-part docuseries gets to the heart of long-lasting love.

Headspace Guide to Sleep 28/04/2021

Learn all about sleep, your relationship with it, and how to build healthy habits for a more restful night in Headspace Guide to Sleep. Over the course of seven animated episodes, Headspace Director of Meditation and Mindfulness teacher, Eve Lewis Prieto, reveals the science behind a healthy night’s sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you’ve ever had.

Each fifteen minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep—such as insomnia, stress, our phones, and even sleeping pills—followed by a guided wind down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep. Headspace Guide to Sleep is the second of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios including Headspace Guide to Meditation, which is now streaming, and an upcoming interactive experience.

Searching For Sheela (Coming Soon)

Journalists and fans await Ma Anand Sheela as the infamous former Rajneesh commune’s spokesperson returns to India after decades for an interview tour.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Family Reunion: Part 3 05/04/2021

The McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family's never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds this season.

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You 06/04/2021

Help Jack and his monster-battling friends make choices to stay alive — and have some fun — in this interactive "Last Kids on Earth" adventure!

Mighty Express: Season 3 13/04/2021

The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville!

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico 16/04/2021

When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn't commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme.

Arlo the Alligator Boy 16/04/2021

To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way.

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 20/04/2021

When a koala needs help, Izzy Bee and her family are there — and with Australia's extreme fires taking a toll, their care is needed now more than ever!

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 27/04/2021

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones with sister Chrissy, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!

The Mitchells vs. The Machines 30/04/2021

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right? It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip.

But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.

NETFLIX ANIME

The Way of the Househusband 08/04/2021

After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, "the Immortal Dragon," resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband.

Yasuke 29/04/2021

He came from Africa and fought alongside a mighty feudal lord in brutal 16th century Japan. They called him the Black Samurai, and he became a legend.