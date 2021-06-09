Laois poet bringing poetry to the people at Portlaoise Farmers Market

Well-known Laois poet, Dr Arthur Broomfield will be promoting his new book, 'Ireland Calling' at Portlaoise Farmers Market on Friday morning next from 9am to 1pm.

“It’s my way of bringing my poetry to the people," explains the Ballyfin poet.

So well he might because his book is proving to be hugely popular among those who like to hear a poem that tells a yarn, can make you laugh or bring a tear to your eye.

Often compared to Patrick Kavanagh, Arthur’s latest work is rich with tales of the lost history of cultural Ireland, like ‘Planting the Spuds’, ‘The Fairy Bush’ and the ‘Dancing Board’.

His poem ‘The Saddest Story’ tells of the untimely death of Aine from the Spanish flu. "Not only is the poem well-crafted and tells a dramatic story, but it does so with minimal words, leveraged in tight form, giving the reader much to ponder in today's Covid-19 pandemic world,” says US literary critic and poet Ben Douglass.

What led Arthur Broomfield to write this book ? "I want to celebrate all that is beautiful about Ireland, its stories and characters, the genius of its people and the spakes and tales that are unique to the countryside," says Arthur.

If you want to meet the poet drop in to the Portlaoise Farmers’ Market next Friday. Arthur will be delighted to meet you and will be happy to sign a copy of 'Ireland Calling' for you.