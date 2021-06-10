Laois woman aims to run an unbelievable 10 half marathons in three days

Running a marathon is a lifetime goal for some people, but one Laois woman is planning to run the equivalent of five marathons within three days this month.

Experienced ultra marathon runner Sinead Wearan, an army veteran and mother of two from Portarlington, has set herself the incredibly tough challenge, to support Laois good causes.

She is planning to run ten half marathons over the weekend of June 25, 26 and 27, making a total of 210 kilometres.

Sinead is doing it to support the We Care challenge by Trilogy Triathlon Club, of which she is a stalwart member.

The We Care Challenge underway this June is encouraging everyone to cover 100km by walking, running or cycling, and raise money for Family Carers Ireland, and for Le Chéile Autism unit in Portlaoise Educate Together NS.

Sinead explains why she is taking on her challenge.

"I am passionate about helping the carers of this country who carry out mammoth tasks with little or no support from the government. I'm attempting to run 210 kms over the weekend of the 25th, 26th and 27th June. The Carers association helps families by providing small supports like respite for a couple of hours to a family who provide around the clock care. Your support is really appreciated," she said.

She began training hard for it last weekend.

"My training started at 1 minute past 12 on Friday night/Saturday morning with the aim to complete 4 half marathons (84.4kms) of running before 23:59 on Sunday night. I overshot the time by 20 minutes but for me it was an honest 2 days of training especially considering that I was working all day on Saturday. I’m trying my best to raise some much needed funds for The Carers of Laois and help contribute to an ASD unit. Both causes are extremely lose to my heart. The big weekend is the 26th and 27th of June where I’ll try my best to run as many half marathons as possible. This weekend was an eye opener for how difficult this challenge is. But it’s over 2 days and not a lifetime. Carers are the most underfunded cohort in this country and not only does it make me angry. It actually makes me feel very sad. Thanks to Pam Grogan for setting up this event and thank you so much to all the under appreciated Carers in this country. Please donate. Every cent counts," Sinead said.

In the past Sinead has completed marathons all across the world including in Greenland, Norway and China, and in 2019, she ran four marathons in the Donegal mountains in four days to raise money for Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA).

See her donation page here.

Meanwhile this is Carer's Week (June 7 to 13), and Trilogy has a special request to everyone in Laois to complete 5km for the charity.

"We are appealing to the public to walk/run 5km and donate €5 through this link: trilogy.ie/we-care during this special week that highlights the essential work over 500,000 family carers provide to our society."