Looking for love? First Dates Ireland looking for Laois contestants for upcoming series

First Dates Ireland looking for Limerick contestants

Reporter:

Reporter

First Dates Ireland is back for a brand-new series and the match making is in full swing!

The hit RTÉ2 show is looking for men and women from Limerick to join them in the restaurant. If you'd like to be in with the chance of nabbing a date in the First Dates restaurant this summer - there's still time to apply!  

So, what are you waiting for? For more information or to APPLY ONLINE go to: cococontent.ie/firstdates 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie