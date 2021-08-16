Laois County Council announces outdoor performance opportunities for Laois county-based musicians, performers and artists

Laois County Council has nnounced outdoor performance opportunities for Laois County-based musicians, performers and artists.

The Laois Local Live Performance Scheme aims to support the creation of employment opportunities for local professional artists and musicians of all performance genres, cinematographers, technicians, crew, staging, lighting, sound engineers and other support staff working in the live commercial arts and culture sectors in County Laois.

Laois County Council said that it now wishes to film a small number of events to take place in each of the three Municipal Districts, Portlaoise, Graigcullen/Portarlington, Borris-in-Ossory/ Mountmellick.

This will address the objectives of the Scheme and will also ensure a longer-term/legacy benefit from the Scheme with each event being filmed, and this output will then be available to Laois County Council for a variety of future promotional uses.

Click here for more info or to apply

Methodology

Laois County Council will select up to three locations in each Municipal District; these are places of heritage and natural beauty that Laois Tourism are interested in promoting.

Confirmation of the chosen locations will be approved by each MD Manager (Directors of Service) in advance. Contact with other stakeholders as required eg OPW and Coillte will commence once sites have been identified under the scheme.

Suggested sites:

Portlaoise –Rock of Dunamase, Heywood Gardens, Dunamaise Arts Centre, Abbeyleix Bog (Centre Area of Boardwalk), Fitzmaurice Place

Graiguecullen/Portarlington – Timahoe Round Tower, Stradbally Market Square, Emo Court & Gardens plus the Arthouse and Library, Stradbally,

Borris in Ossory/Mountmellick – Borris in Ossory/Mountmellick – Donaghmore Workhouse, Aghaboe Church, Grantstown Lake plus Clonaslee Waterworks, Ridge of Cappard, Glenbarrow

Performance proposals are invited under the suggested theme of “The Centre Is Where You Are”, celebrating the local as global. In light of the past 18 months of lockdowns and challenges, the scheme invites performers to consider their work as global, locating their performance in a beauty spot in County Laois which is then projected out into the world via the technologies to which we have all become accustomed in the recent past.

Eligibility

The scheme is open to professional performers, artists and musicians only.

All genres of performance are invited to apply (music, dance, circus, spectacle, street art, performance art).

Performers / Musicians/Artists must live in or work in Laois County.

Activities will be scheduled in various outdoor locations on weekends in the period of September to October 2021 and some flexibility around dates may be required.

All applicants agree to abide by health and safety requirements.