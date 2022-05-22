Change is here... Introducing Laois Live

News travel fast but local news travels faster.

For 191 years, the Leinster Express has had our finger on the pulse of all the big news stories happening around the county.

These days, news can be covered live, in the moment, and can be shared instantly.

To reflect this new reality, the team at the Leinster Express has launched our new online news website, Laois Live. Laois Live will be the new and improved digital face of the Leinster Express Team.

Laois Live gives you - the reader - free, unrivalled coverage of all the latest news, sports and events happening throughout Laois.

Through our ever popular social media platforms, we have the tools to bring live local events and news right to you. Laois Live will be your one-stop shop for local news when it happens, as it happens. Laois Live will keep you updated, informed and entertained.

It's a new chapter in our 191-year history, and the team at Laois Live is very excited. To our loyal newspaper readers - don't worry, the paper will still be the Leinster Express you know and love.

As it happens, when it happens - Laois Live!