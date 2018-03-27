Two Laois fire stations are getting €280,000 to upgrade their facilities

Two of Laois' oldest fire stations are to get upgrades of their facilities, following approval of funding by the Dept of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

Mountmellick Fire Station is to get €150,000, while Mountrath Fire Station will get €130,000.

The funding was announced at the March meeting of Laois County Council, by the Chief Executive John Mulholland.

Cllr James Kelly from Mountrath welcomed the funding.

“I welcome the money allocated to Mountrath and Mountmellick fire stations of €280k. I hope the work will start very soon,” he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken from Mountmellick also said the money was “very welcome”.

He noted that Mountmellick fire station itself was in an area flooded last November.

The station is in Irishtown, beside the town's play park and the Owenass river. The area was flooded again in January 2018.

Below: Mountrath and Mountmellick Fire Stations (pic: Laois Fire & Rescue Service)