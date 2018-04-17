Tidy Towns medal winning Laois villages want a streetbin service

Two of Laois’ top Tidy Towns scoring villages do not get a public bin service from Laois County Council.

Clonaslee and Ballacolla both won Bronze medals in the national Tidy Towns competition in 2017.

Both have dedicated volunteer committees working year round to keep their villages clean, bedecked with flowers and environmentally friendly.

However unlike other small Laois towns like Abbeyleix, a Tidy Towns Gold winner in 2017, they have no street bin service provided by Laois County council.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McDonald wants the local authority to start emptying the bins.

He had a motion at the March meeting of the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory municipal district.

“Clonaslee Tidy Towns do trojan work, but it is costing them a fortune to have bins emptied,” he said.

The lack of a street bin service for Clough and Ballacolla was highlighted in a similar motion by Fine Gael Cllr John King.

“Both areas are involved in Tidy Towns, and they feel left out with other towns getting bins emptied. It is shameful they are left out. It’s not a big gesture to call out one Tuesday every week,” he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken supported both motions.

“There is a great community spirit in Clonaslee, no more than in Clough and Ballacolla. The amount of voluntary effort they put in, I’m sure it is within our capacity, it should be possible,” he said.

Responding to the motions, Laois County Council will now carry out a review of the existing service in the municipal district, to see if it is possible to stretch the budget to include the villages.

Below: the picturesque village of Ballacolla