Laois homeless charity PATH issue appeal for more volunteers and donations

A Laois group who help Dublin's homeless every Saturday night by handing out hot food and basic essentials, is appealing for drivers, supporters and volunteers.

Portlaoise Action Towards Homelessness (PATH) began in 2015 and with the help of Laois restaurants and public donations, has made a real difference to the lives of homeless in Dublin.

“Just as essential is the human interaction we have with our homeless friends. A listening ear, a compassionate hand on an arm, a chat and a bit of banter all help them to feel as if their life matters,” the new chairperson Irene Redmond says.

Their next bi-monthly meeting is on Tuesday night July 3 at 8pm in Portlaoise Leisure Centre.

“Meet the committee, find out about the work we do and you can sign up as a volunteer if you would like to help. There are many ways to help outside of going on the Saturday night trip. Please come along and we can tell you what else you can do to support us,” Irene said.

Even small donations are very welcome. Right now they particularly request clean sleeping bags in good condition, crisps and chocolate. Drop items into Portlaoise Parish Centre or Brownes Feeds beside Telfords.

Call 0877744043, or email pathportlaoise@gmail.com.

Below: A PATH volunteer chats to a homeless lady on a recent Saturday night in Dublin.