Laois farmers could feel the effects of the heatwave in winter

Farmers in Laois are not yet suffering due to the heatwave but the situation could turn around quickly if water supply is cut off says the Laois IFA Chairperson.

Chairperson of the Laois branch of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Francie Gorman, has said that while there are no major issues for farmers yet, the effects of drought on grass growth could be felt in winter.

Farmers are using their winter supplies of grass to feed their animals now meaning there could be a shortage later in the year.

“The big issue is that grass is getting scarce, it is particularly hard for the spring cereal grower and dairy farmers.

“Water is the single most important thing and keeping water supply to livestock is important.

“There are no major issues for farmers in Laois at the moment but there could be a turnaround if there is a drought. There will be huge pressure on fodder in winter.

“The weather is ideal for work you want a good dry summer but it has a huge effect on grass growth.

“Grass availability and fodder could be a problem. I would appeal to people to conserve water supply where they can, don’t wash cars or fill paddling pools. Farmers need to try and make as much fodder as possible for winter,” he said.