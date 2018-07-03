Laois women raise €1,500 for autism unit in local school

The children in Abbeyleix and surrounding areas will benefit from the efforts of a group of local women who decided to raise funds to help kit out the ASD unit in the local primary school.

Family and friends of pupils attending Naomh Bríd, the newly built Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) unit at Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix, took part in the national mini marathon event on June 3rd 2018 in Dublin, to raise funds for equipment for the new unit.

Naomh Bríd consists of three classrooms, plus multi-purpose rooms, inclusive of soft play and chill out areas, as well as a playground and garden for the eighteen children attending there.

The unit required specialized equipment to kit it out and to furnish the rooms in a manner suited to the children’s varied and specific needs.

Realising the expense involved, prompted some family and friends of the pupils, to assist in fund raising for the required equipment.

This week, Mary Byrne, on behalf of the mini marathon participants, and thanks to the huge generosity and support of their families, friends, co-workers, colleagues, and local businesses, presented a cheque to Naomh Brid teachers, Ms Sinead Keegan and Ms Orlaith Whelan.

The group of women who selflessly took on the marathon challenge said they had great fun over the course of the day and in the run up to the event.

“The Mini Marathon event was great fun, particularly because of the marvelous company we were in, and the good humored, positive outlook of both the marathon honed and novice among us, and not least, because we knew our efforts were of benefit to an excellent, local cause,” Ms Byrne said.

The marathon was spread out over 10km across Dublin city on June 3 and participants could walk or run while enjoying the sunshine on the day.

The group raised an amazing €1,500 for the ASD unit in Abbeyleix thanks to generous donations and plenty of support.

The money will go towards purchasing protective play mats and colourful wall paneling for the unit’s soft play area.

The principal of Scoil Mhuire, Mr Aidan McEvoy, thanked the group for their efforts.

Anyone wishing to find out more, to assist or donate to the new unit is welcome to contact the school, details of which, can be found on their website www.scoilmhuireabbey.ie or by email: www.scoilmhuireabbeyleix@gmail.com.