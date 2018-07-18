Laois groups can apply to get slice of €40 million cake

Laois groups have been encourged to apply for a slice of the €40 million for programmes to support disadvantaged people and communities by Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality.

The Dormant Accounts Fund is resourced by the unclaimed accounts and life assurance policies in financial institutions and insurance undertakings around the country.

Minister Flanagan urged people to tap into the resource.

“The Dormant Accounts Fund is used to assist those most in need in our communities. It helps us fund projects such as assisting economically, socially or educationally disadvantaged people or people with a disability here in Laois,

“This money always remains the property of its owners and they, or their beneficiaries or heirs, can reclaim their funds at any time into the future. In the meantime the Government will put this money to good use.

“This funding will be used to cover costs like machinery, specialised equipment, refurbishment costs and vehicles, as well as capacity building costs in our local social enterprises.

“I believe that the projects being funded play an important role in providing much-needed supports and services to local communities, particularly in our rural area."

“The 2018 Action Plan, which will fund measures that will predominantly operate in 2019, approves funding of almost €40 million for 45 measures across 10 government departments.

“These projects and programmes will deliver significant social and economic benefits to vulnerable people, will improve lives and strengthen communities over the coming years,” he said.

Pobal, on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection administer the fund. The closing date for receipt of applications is 3pm on Friday, August 31.