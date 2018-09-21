Views sought on planning future direction of Electric Picnic town

The people of Stradbally are to given an opportunity to share their views on a process that will lead to a plan aimed shaping the future of the Laois town.

The Stradbally Community Development is inviting people to participate in a public meeting where they can give their views and opinions on the towns future direction. The public meeting is part of a public consultation process on the development of a community plan.

The meeting will be held in St Colman's National School on Wednesday, October 17 commencing at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Electric Picnic Residents Committee is inviting all residents for feedback positive or negative on this year's event.

To contribute, people should do so by post by to Martin Mahon, Secretary Electric Picnic Residents Committee, 19 Woodview, Stradbally.

The closing date for feedback is Friday, September 28.