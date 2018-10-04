Ballacolla avoids eyesore and community comes together for Tidy Towns competition

The fantastic community spirit in Ballacolla contributed to the positive feedback from Tidy Towns judges in this year's competition.

In the Adjudicator's Report, the judges praised the high levels of involvement and community engagement from the relatively small population.

“With a population of 190, 12 on your committee, and 15 who volunteer at different times, your Tidy Towns group must play a big part in your community.”

Judges said the community dynamic worked well as the GAA pitch, school and community centre are all in close proximity to each other and they are well kept.

The derelict house opposite the church with the greyed out windows and hanging baskets brightened up what could be an eyesore according to the report.

Judges said it was interesting to read the range of foods that were planted in the school vegetable garden, among them pumpkins, courgettes and herbs and said that the compost bin at the back of the community garden at St. Patrick’s School certainly looks like it gets good usage.

It was noted that signs were put up to encourage people to pick up any dog fouling which the judges noted was not as much of a problem in Ballacolla as it has been for other areas.

