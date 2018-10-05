‘Amazing’ Castletown going from ‘strength to strength’ say Tidy Towns judges

Tidy Towns judges were effusive in their praise of former national winners Castletown.

The village committee scored a creditable 323 points up four points on last year coming second in Laois

“As previous overall winners, the Tidy Towns competition seems to be at the core of your community activities,” said the adjudication report.

The Comittee was also praised for attracting new volunteers.

“It is amazing as the competition celebrates its 60th year that you are now seeing new members representing second and even third generation involvement in Tidy Towns. You mention that this has led to the option for some of your more senior members to bow out of the physical work. It is great to see this inter-generational passing on of the baton. It is even nicer to hear about your system whereby neighbours voluntarily provide assistance to old and less able-bodied member s of the community with upkeep of their private property frontages. This is Community in action.

“At a time when some Tidy Towns groups are finding it difficult to recruit volunteers, your committee appears to be going from strength to strength, including help from new Irish residents,” said the judges.

The judges added that a three-year plan was shows a great sense of direction.

Your list of alliances with agencies and businesses is equally impressive. You must be a very welcoming

committee