Trojan Emo impresses Tidy Towns judges

Tidy Towns judges praised Emo's entry and the efforts made in the past year.

“You must have Trojan workers to achieve so much with so few,” said the adjudication report reffering to an rise in membership from two to five since 2017.

Emo recorded a four point increase to record an impressive 315 points.

This was the adjudicator's first visit to Emo.

“It certainly impressed. It has the feel of a village that has a positive future with a lot of work currently taking place there,” said the report.