Rathdowney participation encouraged by Tidy Towns adjudicators

Tidy Towns judges have encouraged Rathdowney Tidy Towns to build up local participation.

“We realise that last year you re-entered the competition after an absence of 10 years and that it takes time to build up to more active participation,” said the adjudication report.

The town's score rose by two points to 226.

The town square was found to be a space to be proud of while the GAA building also looked well.

Parking on one side only of the 'architecturally beautiful' Main St only is suggested as is the use of shopfronts to show off community work.