Heartening Borris-in- Ossory work say Tidy towns Judges

Tidy Towns judges were impressed that Borris Tidy towns have managed to get young people involved.

“ It is great to see the various community groups that help you in your work. Although litter picking remains a core category within the Tidy Towns competition it is always heartening when youth groups get involved in other categories in improving their community,” said the adjudication report.

The judges higlighted derelication and wished the community well in efforts to have action take with the Courthouse as they said it does have a big impact on the backdrop to the village.

Borris saw an increase in marks this year to 290 up four points on last year.