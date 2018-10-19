Big grant opens door to a new chapter for busy Laois village

A new chapter is set to open in the community life in Durrow Co Laois.

Durrow Development Forum are delighted to have secured a grant totalling €200,000 which was announced on Friday, October 5th.

Over the past number of years, the Forum has been busy planning for the conversion of the former Methodist Church/ICA hall on Patrick Street for community use.

However, in recent months the adjoining Civil Defence hall has become available and the Forum has announced that it has opted to purchase the site and include it as part of plans for a multi-use community centre.

Funds raised from the last few Scarecrow Festivals have been used to draft plans and purchase the former Civil Defence hall which will now be developed over the coming months and years ahead.

The plans for the centre will be lodged with Laois County Council in the next few weeks and it is hoped that if approved works can then commence.