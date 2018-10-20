Bypassed Laois village on Tipperary border embarks on new journey

A bypassed Laois village on the Tipperary border is on the verge of a new dawn and the seeds have already been sown with the securing of funding and agreement on a deal to lease a vacated premises for the community's use.

The Borris-in-Ossory Community Development Association is launching a new five-year development plan for the village this weekend. The village is in transition since by bypassed due to the opening of the M7 Dublin Limerick motorway.

While the plan is complete, concrete steps have already been taken. The Convent of Mercy has been given to the community on a 10-year lease. It will be developed as a facility for the community over the next 12 months. Part of the convent is already being developed as a Men’s Shed.

A total of €40,000 has been secured under the Town & Village scheme 2018 to fund a 3.4km walking trail and a community park. A community play area will be developed.

The Development Associaton says this is the first major investment in the village in the last number of years.

The association says the plan's launch is the culmination of a lot of hard work by local residents and volunteers supported by Laois Partnership under the LEADER programme.

Local dignitaries from Laois County Council and Laois Partnership will be among the speakers at the launch on Saturday 20th October at 8.30pm in Rosie O'Gradys pub, Borris-In-Ossory.