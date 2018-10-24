Abbeyleix Lions raise vital funds for school Autism unit

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

autism abbeyleix
Members of Abbeyleix Lions Club presented a cheque for €5,000 to the Naomh Bríd ASD unit in Scoil Mhuire NS, Abbeyleix.
The cheque was the proceeds of a Gala feast in the local restaurant, Bramleys on Main Street, Abbeyleix last July.
Naomh Bríd is an Autism Unit attached to the mainstream school. It caters for 18 children aged from 4-13 years from the Laois area.

The unit consists of three specially adapted classrooms, a kitchen, multi-sensory room, soft- play room, toilets and ancillary rooms. It is staffed by three full-time teachers and six special needs assistants.

Naomh Bríd ensures children do not have to travel great distances to receive the care they need.

Because the equipment needed for Naomh Bríd specialised it is expensive fundraising is continuous.