Abbeyleix Lions raise vital funds for school Autism unit
The unit consists of three specially adapted classrooms, a kitchen, multi-sensory room, soft- play room, toilets and ancillary rooms. It is staffed by three full-time teachers and six special needs assistants.
Naomh Bríd ensures children do not have to travel great distances to receive the care they need.
Because the equipment needed for Naomh Bríd specialised it is expensive fundraising is continuous.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on