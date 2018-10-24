Abbeyleix Lions raise vital funds for school Autism unit

Members of Abbeyleix Lions Club presented a cheque for €5,000 to the Naomh Bríd ASD unit in Scoil Mhuire NS, Abbeyleix.

The cheque was the proceeds of a Gala feast in the local restaurant, Bramleys on Main Street, Abbeyleix last July.

Naomh Bríd is an Autism Unit attached to the mainstream school. It caters for 18 children aged from 4-13 years from the Laois area.