No more shaving for Stradbally's stubbly clerics for the Irish Cancer Society

In a week when Stradbally woman Elizabeth O'Kelly donated €6 million to the Irish Cancer Society, spiritural residents of the famous Laois town are organising another fundraiser for the charity.

It's an ecumenical attempt involving two members of the local clergy in the town that hosts the Electric Picnic.

Stradbally's Parish Priest Fr Gerard Breen and Church of Ireland Rector Rev. Alec Purser have agreed to go unshaven for the month of November to raise public awareness about the fight against cancer and to raise funds for Society.

"Please do support us with this very worthy cause," said the clerics in a note to their parishioners.

Sponsorship cards are available in the Parish Office, in the Rectory and in local shops.

It remains to be seen if Fr Gerard and Rev Alec can hit the mark Mrs O'Kelly donated to the charity. It emerged this week that the Irish Cancer Society was one of five charities to benefit from €30 million left by the Laois resident in her will.

The Irish Heart Foundation, the RNLI, Irish Autism Society and Irish Kidney Association received an equal portion.

Mrs O’Kelly died aged 93 in December 2016. Prior to her death, she was a shareholder in Clylim Properties but also earned €30 million from the sale of the Leinster Leader Ltd in 2005 to the Johnston Press Group. She was a major shareholder in the Leinster Express.