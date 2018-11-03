Back to school health eating workshop for primary school parents after Halloween
Has the mountain of Halloween treats made you think again about what your children eat and do you want to turn over a new healthy eating leaf in your family?
If so, a back to school nutrition workshop for parents of primary school children will be held in St Colman's NS, Stradbally starting after the mid-term break.
The workshop will focus on creating healthy meals including school lunches, shopping tips, lunch plans, how to make healthy changes as a family.
It takes place on Tuesday, November 6 commencing at 7.30pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on