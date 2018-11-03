Christmas fair and steam train fun in Stradbally's festive diary
Christmas fun in Stradbally
Plans are in place for two special Christmas events for all the family in Stradbally.
Are you a budding artist, baker, or even a knitter? Are you a small local business trying to get your name out there? Do you make home-made gifts like cards, wreathy or even soap?
If so Napper Tandy's in Stradbally is holding its first ever Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday, November 25 from 11am-6pm. For further information contact Brendan Lynch 085-2317357.
Just a week later Christmas Express will be run at the Woodland Railway, Stradbally on December 1 and 2 and 8 and 9.
The organisers say you'll be able to embark on a magical train ride, visit with Santa Claus and join mischievous elves on a journey through our winter wonderland.
As well as an unforgettable train journey, every child will get to meet with Santa and receive a wrapped present, a delicious cookie and some yummy hot chocolate.
