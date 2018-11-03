Christmas fair and steam train fun in Stradbally's festive diary

Plans are in place for two special Christmas events for all the family in Stradbally.

Are you a budding artist, baker, or even a knitter? Are you a small local business trying to get your name out there? Do you make home-made gifts like cards, wreathy or even soap?

If so Napper Tandy's in Stradbally is holding its first ever Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday, November 25 from 11am-6pm. For further information contact Brendan Lynch 085-2317357.

Just a week later Christmas Express will be run at the Woodland Railway, Stradbally on December 1 and 2 and 8 and 9.

The organisers say you'll be able to embark on a magical train ride, visit with Santa Claus and join mischievous elves on a journey through our winter wonderland.

As well as an unforgettable train journey, every child will get to meet with Santa and receive a wrapped present, a delicious cookie and some yummy hot chocolate.