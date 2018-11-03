Mass of Angels to be celebrated in Stradbally

A Mass of Healing and Remembrance is to be offered in Stradbally for deceased children who died before childbirth or during early infancy.

Parents are invited to give their child's name to the Parish Secretary so that the child can be included in a Roll Call of Remembrance on the night.

Candles will be provided at the main entrance of the church for parents to take and to bring up to the altar when their child's name is mentioned.

A special candle will be brought up to represent those children who may now have reached a name. Parents might also like to bring flowers and to place them in front of the altar.

The Mass of the Angels will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally on Friday, November 9 at 7.30pm.