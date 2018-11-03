Volunteers needed to make Ballyfin sparkle this Christmas

Ballyfin Community Alert is holding an open meeting to look for volunteers to help with the Christmas Tree and lights in the Old School.

This is a community venture and the committee hopes local people will come along and help with this worthwhile project, as the Christmas Tree will brighten up lives during the dark days of the festive season.

The lights will be turned on Saturday, December 8, at 7.30pm.

The meeting takes place on in the Community Hall on Wednesday, November 7, at 8.30pm. All are welcome.

Meanwhile, the Ballyfin Parish Council and Community Alert will host the annual Christmas Party on Sunday, December 9, in Mountrath Golf Club.

Invitations will be issued in the next few weeks.