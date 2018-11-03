Laois people urged to ‘Wear Red’ to tackle racism

Schools, businesses, and community and sports organisations in Laois are being encouraged to get involved in the third annual Wear Red Day this month to help combat racism.

Wear Red Day is an initiative of the anti-racism and education charity, Show Racism the Red Card. The organisation is calling on the public to wear something red on Friday 23rd November and donate €2 to Show Racism the Red Card by texting SRTRC to 50300 to help raise much-needed funds for the charity.

All funds raised through Wear Red Day will be used by Show Racism the Red Card to continue to challenge racism by providing education resources, programmes and intercultural activities that support integration.

Speaking about Wear Red Day, coordinator of Show Racism the Red Card Garrett Mullan said: “Racism in our society persists, and we all have a role to play in addressing this. Wear Red Day is an opportunity for people to very visibly and publicly show their opposition to racism. We hope that Waterford people of all ages will participate in the day".

According to European Network Against Racism Ireland, there were 595 incidents of racism reported through the iReport system last year. So far in 2018, 572 reports have been made.

“We need to equip children and adults alike with the knowledge and skills to address and deal with racism.

“We are calling on Laois schools, businesses, and sports and community organisations to support our work by getting involved with Wear Red Day. As well as wearing red, groups and individuals can organise fun activities such as keepie-uppie competitions or bake sales to help boost donations. All funds donated will go towards helping us raise awareness of racism and stamping it out for future generations.”

Show Racism the Red Card is encouraging participants to share their activities on social media using the hashtag #WRD18.

For further information on how to get involved in Wear Red Day, email info@theredcard.ie.