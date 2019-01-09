Thousands raised on vintage New Year's Day in Laois village

A New Year's Day Walk and vintage vehicle run in Laois has raised more than €2,000 for local groups.

More than 300 men, women and children turned out on January 1 in Ballacolla to ring in 2019 on the Richard Moynan Memorial Walk and Vintage Run.

The event netted €2,162 which will support The Hawthorn Community Centre, Aghaboe Senior Citizens and the local national school.

The organisers extended a huge thanks to all who supported including Glanbia for parking and David Lalor for the halfway Christmas cheer and Martin Delaney for providing the sound. All stewards and the catering crew at St Patrick's Hall were praised for their efforts.

Raffle prizes sponsored by Ashbrook Arms, Tom Moran, Coach O'Leary, Supermac's, Hayes Bar, Manor Stone Garden Centre and Glanbia with the following winners Declan Delaney, Lisa Lawless, Pat Fitzpatrick, Rosie Gee, Danny Kirwan, Mary Donohue and Belinda Gyves.

The local press and photographers were also thanked for covering the event.

MORE PICTURES IN THE LEINSTER EXPRESS ON JANUARY 16