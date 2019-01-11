Fundraiser planned for toddler left paralyzed in fatal Laois crash

A charity road run is planned for a little girl left paralyzed as a result a fatal Laois car crash.

Fundraising efforts are underway for 14-month-old Amira Rauf from Carlow who has been left paralyzed from her chest down after a car accident towards the end of last year.

The crash occurred on November 6 last year on the N80 Portlaoise to Carlow road close to Simmon's Mill Cross between Stradbally and Arles. A man in his 40s was killed when his vehicle hit the car being driven by Karoline O'Toole Rauf, Amira's mother.

"Amira's Charity Road Run" will take place on Sunday, February 24 and all proceeds will go towards helping Amira with her life-changing injuries following the car accident.

Amira sustained critical and serious injuries and was non-responsive at the scene of the accident. She was rushed to hospital in Portlaoise while Amira was treated in Dublin.

Karoline, a mother-of-two, sustained a lot of bruising from "head to toe", her chest was impacted as well as her hip.

Registration for the event is at Ballinabranna Clubhouse at 11am and all vehicles are welcome.

For more information, contact 085 776 8981.