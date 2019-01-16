Christmas walkers thanked for walking the walk for Laois Hospice

People who need the help of Laois Hospice have been helped yet again by all who took part in the 26th Annual St Stephen’s Day Walk this Christmas in Clonaslee.

And, the organisers of the event say the event in the Slieve Bloom was a wonderful success. The walks have raised several hundred thousand euro for the Laois service in more than a quarter century.

Balmy, tropical weather contributed to a great day for walkers with ground conditions excellent so huge crowds turned out to support this very worthy cause.

The organising committee extended thanks.

"Sincere thanks to all volunteers who helped out in any way, to all the new people who became involved this year, students from Clonaslee College and local organisations from the parish, “many hands make light work”.

"A special word of thanks to all our sponsors and all who donated fruit cakes, etc, your sponsorship means so much to the success of a great day.

"To Sean & Denise Flynn for the freshly baked bread rolls so early that morning.

"Thanks to everyone who contributed to Laois Hospice, your donations are really appreciated," said the local organising committee.

People travel from across Laois, Offaly and around Ireland to walk the walk for hospice care.