St Patrick's Day will be a day for Mountrath pride

It's that time of year when the excitement and work is building towards St Patrick's Day and Moutrath is aiming to make it a day everyone can be proud to live in the Laois town.

This year's committee have been working tirelessly to make the 2019 parade even bigger and better with a jam-packed day for all the family. The committee is aiming to organise activities, music, entertainment to suit all ages.

It is hoped that all local businesses, clubs and groups will get involved by entering a float or a walking group. Indeed, everyone is welcome to take part!

"Our parade has always been about unity and bringing the whole of our community together. Let's make our town proud," said the committee.

If your willing to participate please speak to one of our committee members James Kelly Chairperson, Colette Phelan Secretary or Julie Bennett PRO.

If you have any queries or questions you can contact the committee via their new Facebook page Mountrath Patrick's Parade or email mountrathstpatparade@gmail.com or phone 085 2834412.