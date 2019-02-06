Laois publican Tommy Treacy to receive the biggest official Laois honour

Tommy Treacy, one of the best known publicans in Laois, is set to be given the biggest official honour in Laois.

Laois County Council says it is to bestow a Civic Reception on Tommy Treacy in recognition of his contribution to the development and promotion of Laois as a national and international tourist destination.

Tommy is known to many for running the popular Treacy's thatched pub and restaurant on The Heath and the nearby The Gandon Inn. Both have attracted many visitors to stop off in Laois over the years.

He is also one of the main organisers of the Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run which attracts car enthusiasts from home and abroad to Laois over the June Bank Holiday weekend every year.

Covering other counties including Carlow and Kildare, the origins of the event date back to 1903 and was founded by New York newspaper publisher James Gordon Bennett. The historic route offers visitors many interesting and scenic locations while celebrating and discovering 'The Race that saved Motor Sport'.

Tommy achieved national notoriety in 2018 when he was presented with an award by the Road Safety Authority for the free bus service that ferries his customers home each night.

Tommy will be honoured in County Hall Portlaoise on Wednesday, February 13.