Big difference in grants to pay for plans for Laois towns and villages

Smaller Laois towns and villages have received more than €170,000 to draw up 'sustainable development' plans but there is a substantial difference between the scale of the grants awarded to different towns.

The plans were made possible by Laois Partnership which has a €7.1 million budget through the LEADER programme until to 2020. The money comes from Irish taxpayers and the EU.

Details of the LEADER grants approved so far shows 12 plans were funded under two categories - 'rural towns' and 'basic services for hard to reach areas'.

The difference in the grant sizes ranges from more than €4,700 for a Ballinakill to more than €26,300 for a plan secured by Durrow.

Project Name Applicant GRANT Community Plan for Ballinakill Ballinakill Tidy Towns €4,737.96 Community Plan for Ballybrittas Courtwood GAA €25,461 Community Plan for Borris-in-Ossory Borris-in-Ossory Development Association €7,749 Community Plan for Cullohill Cullohill Community Council €14,391.50 Community Plan for Camross Camross Parish Development Assoc €14,944.50 Community Plan for Durrow Durrow Tidy Towns €26,346.60 Community Plan for Errill Errill Vision Group €15,075 Community Plan for Killlenard Killenard Community Centre €7,638.30 Community Plan for Killeshin Killeshin Community Centre €21,505.50 Community Plan for Stradbally Stradbally Community Development €5,472 Community Plan for Clough-Ballacolla Clough Vision €13,500 Plan for Abbeyleix: Action for transition Abbeyleix Tidy Towns €4,491 Community Plan for Castletown Castletown Community Sportsfield Development Committee €11,623.50 TOTAL €172,934.4

The Leader programme is 63% funded by the EU and 37% funded by the Irish exchequer. In most cases, applicants must provide matching funds.

The national budget for Leader is €250 million.

More than €940,000 has been approved to November 2018 by Laois Partnership to groups and business across Laois.