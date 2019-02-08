Board members sought to advance sciences in the midlands

The board of Midlands Science are seeking to create a panel of potential board members to ensure to oversee the next phase of our work in nurturing scientific activity and education.

Midland Science says the voluntary board membership positions present a unique opportunity to contribute to public engagement with STEM (Science Technology Engineering & Maths) issues in the midlands.

Board members can also play a role in one of the key areas of education, which will have a long-term impact on regional development.

Midlands Science is a not for profit development company which works to create greater interest in STEM in the Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

Key projects include our annual Midlands Science Festival, Midlands Science Diaspora, Little Numbers, JUMP Maths and a number of activities around science skills development.

For info contact the CEO Jackie Gorman jgorman@midlandsscience.ie