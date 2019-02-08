Big busy year for Mens Sheds in Borris-in-Ossory

Last year marked a big year for Borris-in-Ossory.

A new plan was launched for the village and the community realised that ambition of taking over the vacant local convent school for local use.

The past twelve months were a historic year for Borris in Ossory Mens Shed, having secured the premises of the old Convent of Mercy and having succeeded in completing its renovation to a very high standard.

A lot of hard work was put in by some very dedicated people along with help from some local contractors and the backing of the Bergin family. Thanks to the co-operation and dedication of the committee members, the dream of having a Mens Shed in Borris in Ossory was been realised.

The men thank their sponsors and those who have donated tools and implements which were put to good use. The group say they still need some electric wood tools and implements.

A mini library has been built up through the generosity of locals and members who have donated some great publications on a variety of subjects.

The group hope that many more from the parish and surrounding locality will join and become active members.

Activities for this year are being compiled and feedback is welcome.

The opening hours are - Tuesday evenings – 7 pm - 9 pm also Friday mornings from 11 am to 1 pm. More opening hours are under consideration but the committee would like to hear from members on this first.

The official opening will take place in the near future when all will be welcome to come and browse and enjoy a cuppa with some refreshments.

(Note membership is €10)