Three Laois communities gear up for Pieta House Darkness Into Light walks

Three Laois communities will host Darkness Into Light walks in the early hours of this Saturday morning raising thousands for Pieta House.

The walk takes place at dawn, kicking off at 4.15 am on Saturday, May 11 in three Laois communities.

Hundreds of people are set to descend on Mountmellick, Rathdowney and the new location of the The Swan sharing the powerful message of hope and helping raise funds for the charity's fight against suicide and self-harm.

The Mountmellick walk starts from the GAA pitch in Acragar at 4.15 am. Parking is available at the boy's primary school on Davitt Road and at Supervalu. There is no parking at the GAA grounds.

People are asked to give plenty of time to park up and walk to the GAA pitch for the starting line, between half three and quarter to four in the morning, the walk starts at exactly 4.15am.

The Rathdowney walk will start at 4.15 am sharp from the starting location at Rathdowney Parochial Hall, The Square.

The Swan will stage its first Darkness into Light walk with the people of the rural Laois village and surrounding area joining in the walk.

Participants are asked to meet in The Swan Hall from 3.45am and leave at 4.15am sharp.

The walk includes two laps of the new walking track, a walk down through village and housing estates and onto Timahoe Road and back and to finish with two more laps of the track.

“We promise to be as quiet as we can but we do ask everyone in the community to light a candle and leave it out safely on their window or leave a light on to show support for this great cause," say the organisers.

There will be tea and coffee in The Swan Hall afterwards.

No registration will be accepted on the morning of the event and no t-shirts will be available in the morning.

Anyone who still wants to go along and donate on the morning can do so but won't be counted in the official register.

Mountmellick raised over €31,000 last year while Rathdowney raised over €10,000 for Pieta House.

Register online at www.darknessintolight.ie.