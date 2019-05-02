Biker's Shed rallies Laois community together for new hub opening

An exciting new Biker's Shed in Laois has taken creating an educational and fun hub for bikers by bikers.

Biker's Shed is set to take on its new residency in the old Brigidine Convent in Mountrath. The shed is a place for bikers of all levels to avail of the tools, space and knowledge to carry out bike maintenance and vital safety checks on their bikes.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new Biker's Shed and educational facilities in Mountrath on Sunday, May 12, from 1pm to 4pm the Shed is hosting a road craft day with stands from biker industry specialists to fun craft and design stands.

All are welcome to attend this family-friendly and fun event to come to meet the team and enjoy some food, drinks and take a look at all of the wonderful crafts on display. Join the event on Facebook here.

Established in spring of 2017 Biker's Shed is a free facility and educational resource run by bikers for bikers.

"We invite bikers of all levels into our shed to avail of the tools, space and knowledge we can provide to carry out bike maintenance and vital safety checks on their bikes.

"Created with biker safety foremost in our minds we believe that every motorcyclist should have the resources available to them, in order to enable them to be safe, protected and enjoy their ride to the fullest.

"The concept coming directly from motorcyclists we are acutely aware of just how vulnerable the motorcyclist is on the roads.

"We host a number of life-saving and accident assisting modules held by industry professionals and training in the hope to provide knowledge of what to do or how to help in the unfortunate incident of roadside accidents," organisers say.

The old Brigidine Convent in Mountrath was generously given to the community by the sisters in 2017 and Mountrath Community Forum has been working hard to transform it into a community hub and enterprise centre.

