Laois nature lover and conservationist features in new book

Local conservationist and ornithologist, Ricky Whelan, is among those to feature in a wonderful new book entitled, 'Irish Working Lives'.

Ricky, who is from Mountmellick, lives in Derrylusk, Mountrath and is based in Banagher, Co Offaly where he is a project manager with BirdWatch Ireland.

He is the founding chairman of the Laois-Offaly Branch of the Irish Wildlife Trust and is Chairman of the Abbeyleix Bog Project.

The book is both exquisitely and powerfully written by Marie Louise O' Donnell, and her prose is fittingly accompanied by stunning images by award-winning photographer, Eric Luke.

The book is being launched this week by Pat Kenny and Seán O' Rourke and it is extraordinary how Marie Louise O' Donnell's radio essays have translated and transitioned so well, so evocatively as she engages the reader with her amazing insights in these vignettes of peoples' lives as they go about their work.

These are all inspiring and engaging encounters as told by Marie Louise O' Donnell in her own distinctive and inimitable style, the detail and delight present in every moment and every different personality.

More information at www.veritas.ie.