Laois communities to say 'A Big Hello' this May

Communities around Laois celebrate The Big Hello National Community Day which is due to be held for the first time over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Initial funding of €10,000 was allocated from the Department of Rural Community Development to support events around the county.

However, Laois County Council was overwhelmed with the imagination of various community groups throughout the county ranging from kayak tasting sessions to intergenerational BBQs.

As a result Laois County Council supplemented this funding to ensure the maximum amount of community events could benefit from The Big Hello.

Laois County Council says the success of this initiative lies in local communities coming together to plan events that work best for their community.

“The recurring theme throughout all these events is that neighbours and committees are coming together to build relationships, and reflect on the tremendous work of our voluntary community.

“It’s the chance for everyone to get to know all members of their community, to reconnect with neighbours and have a celebration that is open and inclusive,” says the council.

The events confirmed are as follows: Wednesday, May 1: Portlaoise Tidy Towns 'Heritage in Schools' Field Trip.

Thursday, May 2: Laois Branch Alzheimers Portlaoise Tea Day.

Saturday, May 4: Droimnin Retirement Residents Association Stradbally Planting wild flowers - afternoon tea; Killeshin Pipe Band Performance at St. Fiaccs Hse, leading Sodality Walk Community Field Day; The Glebe Stradbally Family Weekend; Camross Parish Development Association Community Day; Camross Vintage ClubVintage tractor/car run. Raffle & BBQ, 10k run; The Big Hello! Community Pizza Pop-Up Heritage House Abbeyleix.

Sunday, May 5: Mountrath Community Forum 'Whats happening in your town' family day; Stradbally Community Dev AssocCommunity Day; The Swan Development Association Community Day; Tigh Mochua le Cheile Timahoe Thank you BBQ for Volunteers; Corran na Noir Residents Assoc Abbeyleix Community thank you to volunteers; The Woodenbridge Paddlers will hold a Paddle for All event.

Monday, May 6: Hawthorn Drive Residents Association Portlaoise fun and sports day; Laois Kayak and Canoe Club Durrow Kayak tasting sessions and BBQ; Ballyroan Abbey GAA Community Day BBQ; Emo Active Retirement Group event of entertainment and refreshment; Maureen Culleton Dance Group Ballyfin Bilingual Set Dancing evening event for the Dance Class/Group with music and refreshments. Check out our notes page for more details on some of these events.