Nominations now open for Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019

The 10th annual Laois Community and Voluntary Awards were launched this week and applications are now available for nominations.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Mr John King, launched the 2019 Laois Community and Voluntary Awards at County Hall.

The purpose of the awards is to acknowledge groups and individuals who, through their commitment to voluntary and community activities, have played a significant role in enhancing the quality of life in their communities.

Laois County Council in partnership with Laois Public Participation Network and Sponsored by People’s First Credit Union will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards at a Gala Event in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 18 2019.

Nomination forms are available online or in paper format via Laois County Council, Laois PPN or your local People’s First Credit Union Branch. For further details call 057-8664150 or email awards@laoiscoco.ie

The closing date for nominations for the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019 is Friday, July 5.

