All aboard for the Emo Tidy Towns clean up as judging time arrives

Emo Tidy Towns hopes the arrival of judges to the village in this year's competition will spur local people to get involved.

Tidy Towns volunteers will meet on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 pm at the village pump in preparation for the upcoming National Tidy Towns competition. Weather permitting there will be another clean up on Thursday night.

"Over the years our numbers have dwindled if you can spare an hour your help greatly appreciated. New members always welcome," said the committee in a note to the community.

Judging commences from June 9.