The Laois Puppy of the Year has been announced for 2019.

Westhighland Terrier Lola is the Laois winning puppy, announced at a grand final event in Limerick City.

Lola is a six month old West Highland White Terrier from Portlaoise, owned by Sarah McCabe.

Sarah says Lola is a "snuggler" who loves hugs and kisses.

"She lives with her sister who came from the same litter and they are best friends. Her favourite treat food is melon. At the moment she is learning how to walk off the lead and is doing very well," said Sarah.

After two months of public voting and over 66,000 votes, 12 puppy finalists from all over Ireland gathered for the grand final.

Emily Miller is Petmania’s Marketing Manager.

“We are delighted to crown Lola as this year’s Laois Puppy of the Year, a deserving winner oozing with cuteness. This is our fifth year running the Puppy of the Year competition, entries and votes are growing hugely year on year. A massive thank you to everyone who got involved.”

The pet shop encourages people who are considering bringing a new four-legged friend into their life to think adoption or fostering. They provide free Puppy Parent Classes to new puppy owners.