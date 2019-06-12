Laois Rose Sarah Bergin to give away her Electric Picnic tickets

Laois Rose Sarah Bergin is giving away her own Electric Picnic tickets to raise money for her trip to Tralee.

Student nurse Sarah from Clonad, Portlaoise, heads to the Rose of Tralee festival this August but it is a costly affair, with dresses for many events, not least her television interview with Daithí Ó Sé.

“Dresses are the main expense, but the little things add up, like shoes and handbags,” she said.

A keen golfer with the Heath Golf Club, Sarah had shown her swing technique with an imaginary club on stage at the Laois Rose selection night.

She has enlisted the club's help for her main fundraiser. The Heath Golf Club Open Classic for Laois Rose Sarah Bergin is a two person team event taking place on Saturday, June 22.

A pair of Electric Picnic weekend tickets is the first prize. A third weekend ticket is the first prize in a raffle, with tickets on sale at the club.

“Myself and my family had the tickets to go this year but we will be only back from Tralee so I thought it would be a nice way to give something back,” explained Sarah.

She invites anyone who can swing a club to come along and take part.

“Everyone is more than welcome. The club have been a fantastic support to me. The vibe there has been great. People can’t wait to get out and play,” she said.

She was crowned the Laois Rose last Easter and has been busy since between nursing training and Rose duties.

“Darkness into Light in Mountmellick was one of my first events as Laois Rose. It was lovely to be there. I went to selection nights in Galway and Donegal, and Tralee last weekend. It’s been tough to fit everything in but it’s lovely. I’ve met lots of the girls and made loads of friends already,” she said.

Below: Sarah with previous Laois Roses Grainne Hogan and Maeve Dunne.

Sarah thanked her main sponsor John Conroy of ER Heart Ambulance Service.

The golf entry fee is €20, with prizes for best mixed, ladies and gents teams. Timesheet on www.theheathgc.ie Raffle tickets on sale from the club.