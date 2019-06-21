Laois GAA clubs kick off recycle and reuse boot scheme

A Laois GAA club has launched a new project to encourage more children to play Gaelic games by cutting down on the cost of gear.

St Fintan's GAA and Mountrath Ladies Gaelic Football Club in Mountrath have launched a Give a Boot/Get a Boot initiative.

The club says the project also people to provide slightly used football boots that a child may have grown out of or has hardly worn and could be used by others in the club. They can also be used by children who arrive at training or games without their boots.

The boot bucket is located in the referee’s changing room in the clubhouse.

"We are sure the service will be beneficial to many of the younger players," says the club on its Facebook page.