Laois community effort to save lives backed by Electric Picnic

Stradbally launched two new 24/7 publically accessible defibrillators in the town last Friday.

Stored away in safety boxes that can easily be opened with a code decided locally, at Supervalu and Simpson's Gala shop, the community is now training a team of 30 first responders in the town who will be on call to help in emergencies.

Noel Ryan pushed this project after he was contacted by Peter Naughton from the overall Laois defibrillator project.

Mr Ryan is on the Electric Picnic committee and he sourced the funding through the festival. He said the money for the defibrillators has come directly from the money that people in Stradbally pay for festival tickets which are €30 in the town and €50 in rural areas.

He said there were five defibrillators in Stradbally but none were available after close of business in the evenings and his aim was to get these life-saving machines 24/7.

An appeal was put out in the town for volunteer first responders and 30 local people answered the call. They are now undergoing live saving training thanks to the Order of Malta.

Noel Ryan thanks everyone involved in the project for their help, cooperation and sponsorship.

