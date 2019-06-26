Laois community plans exciting new river 'Blueway' route

A rural Laois community is seeking planning permission from Laois County Council to develop its much-used local river into a Blueway amenity for all to enjoy.

The Woodenbridge Paddlers Association has a plan to develop the ‘Erkina River Blueway’ in Laois.

The Blueway would run through parts of Castle Durrow Demesne, Knockanoran, Ballygauge Beg, Derreen and Carrowreagh, Ballygarvin Glebe, Ballyboodin, Kyletilloge, Braccas, Oldglass and Kilnaseer in Laois.

The development would consist of a new floating pontoon at Castle Durrow Demesne, a footbridge on the River Goul at its confluence with the River Erkina, a car park at the Wooden Bridge, access steps at Boson Bridge and three information signs.

Partial removal of in river silt deposits, stockpiling of silt on adjacent lands, lopping of overhanging tree branches as necessary and all associated ancillary works are also included in the plans.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the project and is being submitted with the application.

The plans were submitted on June 14 and a decision is due from the planning authority by August 8.

